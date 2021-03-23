Covid: Westpoint vaccination centre closing temporarily
- Published
A vaccination centre in Devon is to close temporarily at the beginning of April.
The NHS did not give a reason for the closure of the centre at Westpoint, near Exeter, but said it would be shut between 1 and 11 April.
It said it was "contacting a small number of people" to reschedule appointments to March "if possible".
Anyone with booked appointments "should still continue to attend ... unless you're contacted by the NHS", it added.
Meanwhile, vaccination managers said they were continuing to call on people in priority groups, particularly those aged 50 to 60 who had not yet booked appointments, to book a slot between now and the end of March.
Those who did not risked having to wait until May, they said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.