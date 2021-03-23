Lorraine Cox: Murder accused 'tried to give CPR'
- Published
A man accused of murdering and cutting up a woman said he tried to revive her when she died.
Azam Mangori, 24, said Lorraine Cox, 32, passed out after taking drugs at his Exeter home.
Mr Mangori told Exeter Crown Court he performed CPR like he had seen "in the movies".
The prosecution said Mr Mangori, who has denied murder but has admitted preventing a lawful burial, killed her after they returned to his room.
'Sheer panic'
Mr Mangori told the court Ms Cox initiated their first sexual encounter in an alleyway and agreed to go back to his room to drink and have sex.
He said he shared almost two bottles of spirits and smoked a drug after arriving at his home in Mary Arches Street just after 02:45 BST on 1 September.
He said it made him dizzy and he laid down on his bed, waking to find her unconscious.
Mr Mangori said he did not realise she was dead until he moved Ms Cox on to his bed.
He said he attempted CPR without success but wanted to believe she was still alive and would wake up.
"I started to freak out and shook her really hard - I tried CPR like I had seen in the movies," said Mr Mangori.
"The next day when I woke up I was in sheer panic - I didn't know what to do.
"I had never called 999 in my life.
"My experience from where I grew up is that you don't call for medical attention when someone is dead. I was completely freaked out trying to find out what to do," he added.
He said he feared the consequences of raising the alarm and used Ms Cox's SIM card to send false messages to her family and friends, so they would not find out what happened to her.
Mr Mangori said he bought bin bags and tape to wrap the body and air freshener to try to mask the smell after three days.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.