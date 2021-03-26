Devon County Council warns against 'illegal' early visitors
Holiday makers are being warned "not to put the summer at risk" by travelling to the South West before lockdown restrictions ease.
Under the government's roadmap, 12 April is the earliest date attractions and some self-contained accommodation is allowed to open.
Devon County Council said it would give tourists a warm welcome "when the guidelines allow, but not before".
It warned visitors it is "illegal" and "dangerous" to travel down any earlier.
Until 12 April, many facilities, shops and hospitality venues will not be fully open, with food and drink only available from essential shops or takeaways.
The council said there are fears some tourists might be tempted to travel early and before places are open, with the potential that a "false start" to the tourist season could risk spreading Covid-19.
"We are not ready for visitors yet and we do not want to put the summer at risk for the sake of a few more weeks," said Keri Denton, Devon County Council's head of economy, skills and enterprise.
"After all our hard work to keep Covid-19 cases in Devon so low we do not want to risk things now.
"We ask everyone thinking of coming to Devon after 12 April to behave responsibly and make sure you book the sort of accommodation and experiences you can enjoy safely in advance."