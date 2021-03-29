Sidmouth care home probe focuses on 'infection control'
A police investigation into Covid-19 deaths at a care home is now focusing on "infection control and management".
A woman, 57, from Sidmouth, and a man, 30, from Exeter, who were arrested last week by police on suspicion of wilful neglect have been released on bail.
Both are members of staff at Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon.
Nine deaths have been reported at the home since 25 February. All are thought to be related to an outbreak of the virus, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
"The police investigation is currently focusing on infection control and management within the home," the force said in a statement.
"It is not currently related in any way to the vaccination of residents," it added.
Holmesley Care Home said it is treating the allegations "with the utmost seriousness".
It said it is grateful to "those diligent members of staff who brought concerns to light" adding that "the police have our full cooperation in their investigation".
Police have previously said no other arrests were "currently planned" as investigations continued.
Officers are leading the investigation in partnership with health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.