Driver 'could lose sight' after road rage fight in Devon
A 35-year-old man could lose his sight after he was seriously injured in a road rage attack, police have said.
A fight between two male drivers broke out after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) pulled out in front of a van on a slip road in Devon.
The casualty was treated in hospital for serious eye injuries including a broken eye socket.
Det Con William Young said: "This road rage incident very quickly escalated into extreme violence."
He said: "The victim could suffer life-changing injuries as a result."
The incident happened at about 09:00 GMT on the 24 March at the A38 Woodpecker Junction, at South Brent.
After the fight the white SUV continued on the A38 towards Plymouth said police, who are appealing for witnesses.
