Braunton girl, 16, killed in truck crash after school prom
A teenage girl was killed in a "tragic accident" when she was hit by a truck on her way to a party after a school prom, an inquest has heard.
Audrey Fillon, 16, from Braunton, ran across a dark main road in Trimstone, North Devon, on 28 June 2019.
Audrey was hit by a pick-up truck, which narrowly missed two other girls, after she got off a bus at 01:00 BST,
She suffered fatal head injuries after being thrown 10-20ft (3-6m) down the road.
The Coroner's Court at Exeter County Hall heard the three girls had been to their end of GCSEs school prom.
The other teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave statements to police.
One said they were "excited" and joked that they only had to "cross the road" after getting off a bus.
'Second to react'
Audrey was behind one friend and carrying a heavy bag of alcohol as they sprinted across the A361, the court heard.
Her friend said Audrey was wearing "stupid" high heels because she had forgotten other shoes.
Another girl called 999 and gave Ms Fillon CPR for 10 minutes before paramedics arrived.
The driver, Thomas Lemay-Smith, said he was driving at about 60mph (97km/h) when he saw the bus lights, movement and then a girl in front of his truck.
Mr Lemay-Smith said he "braked hard" and "narrowly" missed one girl, but was unable to avoid Audrey.
"I had [a] split second to react as quickly as I could," he added.
'Unavoidable'
PC Philip Rowan-Smith, forensic collision investigator, said she probably suffered her fatal head wound when she hit the road.
He said the truck had no defects and was driving at about 41mph (66km/h) as it braked.
A post-mortem said Audrey died from head injuries and toxicology tests showed no alcohol or drugs in her system.
Philip Spinney, senior Devon coroner, recorded a road traffic collision conclusion.
He said the crash was a "tragic accident" and "unavoidable", a conclusion which PC Rowan-Smith agreed with.