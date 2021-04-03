BBC News

Covid: More than 100 people moved from Exmouth beach

image captionOne person had a baseball bat seized at Exmouth beach, police said

More than 100 people have been moved on from a beach after police were called to reports of men and women fighting.

Devon and Cornwall Police said multiple units were called to the esplanade on Exmouth beach at about 18:35 BST on Friday, to disperse people who were thought to have been drinking alcohol.

One person had a baseball bat seized.

Officers said an investigation had begun into one report of an assault, as well as possible coronavirus lockdown breaches. No arrests have been made.

Initially police said they were called to reports of about 30 men and women fighting, but later reports suggested it was up to five.

The people involved were described as "youths" or "in their early 20s", the force added.

