Assaults and litter reported amid Plymouth Hoe 'chaos'
Police are investigating reports assaults and litter amid a "chaotic scene" at a seafront.
Devon and Cornwall Police was initially called to a report of "large scale disorder" with "several" people allegedly being assaulted on Plymouth Hoe at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.
When officers arrived they found people "in small groups" spread across the area, but found lots of litter had been left behind.
No arrests have been made.
The force said initial reports "suggested up to 100 people fighting and reports of bottles being thrown".
"Upon police attendance, at an extremely chaotic scene, there were hundreds of people present but in small groups spread across the Hoe," it added.
"Several persons reported having been assaulted and sustained significant visible injuries, although at that time it appeared the offenders had left the scene prior to police arrival."
Officers have appealed for information.