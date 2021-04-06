Woman, 89, missing after Exeter house fire
An elderly woman is missing following a blaze at a property, the fire service has reported.
Crews were called to a fire at 01:05 BST on Monday in Beacon Heath, Exeter, after smoke and flames were seen rising from a single storey building.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said there were no confirmed injuries but an 89-year-old woman was unaccounted for.
Police said there was "extensive damage" and the property was "unsafe to enter at this time".
Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.
A police cordon remains in place.
