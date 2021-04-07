Lorraine Cox: Murderer Azam Mangori jailed for at least 20 years
- Published
A man who followed and murdered a woman on a night out before disposing part of her body in an alleyway has been jailed for life.
Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his flat above a kebab shop in Exeter in September.
Mangori, of Dartmouth Road, Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Exeter Crown Court, after he admitted preventing a lawful burial.
Judge Justice Garnham said he should serve at least 20 years in jail.
Mangori left Ms Cox's body in his flat for a week before dismembering her.
Her remains were found in bin bags in an alley behind his flat, and in a woodland at Newton St Cyres, about 6 miles (9km) away.
Elise Fallow, Ms Cox's partner, said in her witness statement to the court that her "heart is broken, never to be repaired".
She added: "Nothing will stop the pain I feel that the love of my life is not by my side."
Speaking after the guilty verdict, Ms Cox's family described her as "the most kind-hearted, loving, generous girl", adding she was "the heartbeat of our family".
"We hope and pray that no other woman or family has to go through what our beautiful girl suffered, or that any other family suffers the brutal, distressing experience we have all been through," their statement said.
Mangori, an Iraqi Kurd who was denied asylum in December 2018, told the court he had panicked because he feared being deported.
But prosecutor Simon Laws QC called Mangori a "fluent and determined liar" and said he had smothered her with a T-shirt.
The court heard after Ms Cox was killed, Mangori used a SIM card from her phone to send messages to her family, partner and friends in an attempt to show she was still alive.
He also looked at amputation videos in the days before her disappearance, jurors were told.
Mangori was caught on camera in shops buying supplies to help him dispose of her body, including bin bags, tape, a suitcase and an air purifier to hide the smell.
The Home Office said after the case that "foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality by committing heinous crimes should be in no doubt of our determination to deport them".
A spokesperson said its "priority will always be to keep the British public safe" and reforms of the asylum system would "make it easier to return failed asylum seekers who have no right to remain in the UK".
