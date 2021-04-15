Dartington Hall Estate dossier 'breached data protection rules'
By Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
- Published
A country estate breached data protection laws when it listed a campaigner as an Extinction Rebellion supporter, a data watchdog has said.
Devon's Dartington Hall Estate published a dossier of group members campaigning to stop development on its land, including personal information.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it "infringed" data laws by naming a woman as an Extinction Rebellion supporter.
Dartington Hall Trust has apologised.
The estate was created as a centre for learning, ecology and the arts in 1925 when American heiress Dorothy Elmhirst and husband Leonard bought its 1,200 acres (500 hectares) of land and buildings dating back to the 14th Century.
In 2019 the trust, which runs the estate, said it was losing about £8,000 a day and proposed selling parcels of land for housing, which attracted opposition from a campaign group called Save Dartington.
In a computer document, seen by campaigners, more than 20 members were listed alongside details of where they lived, membership of organisations, such as local authorities, and other groups, including environmental movement Extinction Rebellion.
A number of Save Dartington campaigners made complaints to the ICO which has investigated whether the estate breached General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a law designed to protect personal data.
In its first response to one of the group, it said the trust "did not have a valid reason" to list the campaigner as an Extinction Rebellion supporter.
It added that by "unnecessarily publishing" the information "appropriate security was not applied to the personal data".
The ICO said it had "advised" Dartington Hall Trust that it had "infringed the data protection framework" and had "provided our advice and guidance".
'Very sinister'
Georgina Allen, from Save Dartington, said legal action by members of the group could follow.
"Collecting information on people involved in Save Dartington in this way, and then sharing it, is very sinister," she said.
"The right to protest is a key element of social justice, yet Dartington Hall trustees are prepared to undermine the right to protest."
In a statement, the trust said the document "was only seen by two members of staff" and was "immediately removed" from the computer after a director became aware.
"There were lots of meetings with local groups at the time and the member of staff listed the interests of those who might attend those meetings to help ensure they were as productive as possible for all in attendance," it added.
The statement said the trust took data protection "very seriously" and "we apologise that an individual's action inadvertently infringed on the data protection framework and for any distress to individuals involved".