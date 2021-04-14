Burgh Island: Man's body found in search
- Published
A man's body has been pulled from the sea off an island, coastguards have said.
The body has not been formally identified, but police said they had informed the family of a missing hotel worker from Burgh Island, south Devon.
A search was launched for 33-year-old Efstathios Anthis, known locally as Stan, after he went missing on 8 March.
A body was recovered at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday after a search by police coastguards and the RNLI, said police.
Burgh Island is a tidal island off Bigbury-on-Sea with a 1929 Art Deco hotel, a pub and three private houses.
The 250m (820ft) journey to the island, which was popular with crime writer Agatha Christie, is completed by a sea tractor at high tide.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.