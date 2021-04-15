Exeter man dies after vehicle overturns on Dunsford hill
A man has died after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned on a hill.
Members of the public tried to perform CPR on the man, from Exeter, before emergency services arrived at Reedy Hill, Dunsford, in Devon, police said.
The incident happened at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday and officers said they found a Ford Transit Flatbed on its side.
The air ambulance attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.
