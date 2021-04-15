Paignton man denies hit-and-run attempted murder
- Published
A 25-year-old man has denied two counts of attempted murder in an alleged hit-and-run incident in which two people were injured.
Appearing at Exeter Crown Court, Lewis McKenzie also denied dangerous driving in Foxhole Road, Paignton, on 2 March.
Mr McKenzie, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Paignton also denied two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one of causing serious injury.
He was remanded in custody for trial on 25 October.
Daniel Pawson-Pounds, defending, said Mr McKenzie denies being the driver of the car which hit Nathan Gutierrez and Stacie Wright.
The incident resulted in a police appeal to trace a dark blue BMW car seen driving away in the direction of Kings Ash Road after the crash at 11:40 GMT.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.