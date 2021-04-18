Dartmoor at 'extreme risk' of fires due to dry weather
- Published
Dry weather and an increasing number of people on Dartmoor as lockdown eases have created an "extreme fire risk" say national park rangers.
People are being asked not to have barbecues or open fires on the moor.
It follows a spate of fires on Dartmoor and in Cornwall, including one which devastated acres of moorland.
"It's drier now and we could easily have another one," warned Rob Steemson, Dartmoor National Park emergency officer.
Wildfires, some started deliberately, have hit reserves and heaths.
A three-mile (5km) wide fire that broke out on a moor near Bodmin, Cornwall on 11 February is being treated as arson.
Also in February, a blaze damaged a nature reserve in Cornwall and fire spread across several miles of Dartmoor.
Mr Steemson said the most recent fire on Dartmoor, on Easter Monday, was tackled by firefighters before it caused widespread damage.
Bylaws prevent open fires on Dartmoor but rangers are asking people not to bring barbecues as well.
"The weather has been so good over the last couple of weeks and the landscape has dried out very quickly so we are now at an extreme fire risk," said Mr Steemson.
"We are worried that someone may kick over a stove or an illegal camp fire may get out of hand.
"It's also bird nesting season so we are also concerned about the environmental impact of a fire."
Cornwall firefighters have urged people to ensure barbecues are on stable and level ground and keep them away from trees, fences, garden sheds, tents and caravans.
