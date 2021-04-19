Death in Plympton, Plymouth is no longer treated as murder
- Published
A death in Plymouth is no longer being treated as a murder investigation, police have said.
Officers were called to Moorland Road, Plympton, on Saturday following reports of "concern for a man".
A 43-year-old was declared dead at the scene.
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s, arrested in connection with the death, have been released with no action to be taken, police said.
The death was being treated as "unexplained", they added.
The man's next-of-kin had been informed, police said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.