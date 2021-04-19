BBC News

Death in Plympton, Plymouth is no longer treated as murder

image captionPolice were called to Moorland Road after reports of "concern for a man"

A death in Plymouth is no longer being treated as a murder investigation, police have said.

Officers were called to Moorland Road, Plympton, on Saturday following reports of "concern for a man".

A 43-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s, arrested in connection with the death, have been released with no action to be taken, police said.

The death was being treated as "unexplained", they added.

The man's next-of-kin had been informed, police said.

