Totnes stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of assault
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a stabbing near a petrol station in Devon.
Officers were called to a disturbance at Queens Terrace, Totnes around 04:30 BST on Tuesday.
They found a man with a stab wound at the nearby Morrison's petrol station, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing. A 24-year-old man from Totnes remains in custody, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, officers said.
Police said the two men were known to each other and officers were not looking for any other suspects.
Det Con Phil Harrison said: "We would like to reassure the community that there is no wider threat to members of the public from this isolated incident."