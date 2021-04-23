Plymouth man jailed for manslaughter after 'hefty push'
- Published
A man who killed someone after jumping over a beer garden fence and pushing him to the ground has been jailed.
Mark Stacey, 36, chased Terry Hewitson down a Plymouth alleyway on 5 November 2019 where the 51-year-old hit his head on the pavement.
Stacey was convicted of manslaughter by a jury at Plymouth Crown Court in March.
Judge Johnson said Stacey ran a dozen steps towards the victim before giving him "a hefty push with both hands".
He jailed the former dockyard worker for two and a half years.
'Happy person'
An argument broke out between Mr Hewitson and Stacey at the Newmarket Tavern pub in Market Way, Plymouth, the court heard.
Mr Hewitson went into the beer garden after being refused service at several other pubs for being banned from the premises, making him angry and aggressive.
The jury was told he attacked one of Stacey's friends and abused Stacey's wife, who was attempting to act as a peacemaker, after Mr Hewitson thought someone insulted him.
CCTV showed Stacey vaulting over the fence and running after Mr Hewitson, pushing him to the ground seconds later.
Mr Hewitson died two days later in hospital.
Lee Bremridge, for the prosecution, said Stacey did not intend Mr Hewitson to die but pushing him to the ground caused the injury that led to his death.
Judge Johnson said Mr Hewitson was a "'happy person, a bit crazy but high on life" and Stacey was a "calm, rational human being" who was no threat to the public and was greatly affected by the knowledge that he had killed a man.
