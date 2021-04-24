Ogwell fire: Devastating thatched pub blaze was 'accidental'
- Published
A fire which tore through the thatched roof of a village pub started accidentally, fire investigators said.
Twelve fire appliances were sent to The Jolly Sailor, Ogwell, near Newton Abbot, in Devon on Friday afternoon.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were still damping down at 14:00 BST on Saturday.
They said a fire door had saved a large part of the building including the dining room, kitchen area and skittle alley.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This was an accidental fire in a thatched roof of a public house consisting of two floors."
The roof was completely burnt down in the fire and the bar area "devastated," according to Rob Cude, incident commander.
In a video he posted on Twitter, he showed how a large area of the two-storey building had been protected by a fire door.
On Friday fire crews sprayed surrounding properties with compressed air foam to protect other thatched roofs from flying embers.