Exmoor National Park launches new walks as lockdown eases
Exmoor National Park has launched a series of walks in a bid to help spread visitors out across its 267 sq miles.
Dan James, rural enterprise manager for Exmoor National Park, said they were expecting a "bumper busy" year and the new routes included some "hidden gems".
The 10 walks, called the Exmoor Explorers, range from about 40 minutes to two-and-a-half hours.
Visitors to the park increased by 30% following the easing of lockdown restrictions in 2020.
The new walks include routes across marshland and up to Exmoor's highest point, Dunkery Beacon.
Mr James added: "Within Exmoor nearly two-thirds of all employment is directly related to tourism and obviously that has had a huge impact over the last 12 months.
"We are really keen now to bring people back in a safe and responsible manner and that's part of our work with these walks is just trying to manage things safely."
