Supermoon lights up night sky across the South West
- Published
Skywatchers enjoyed seeing the supermoon light up the sky on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
April's full moon, called the pink moon, was the first supermoon of 2021 due to its closeness to the earth.
At its closest, at 04:13 GMT, it was about 360,000km (224,000 miles) away, making it appear brighter and larger than most full moons.
People across the South West captured the supermoon in the early hours of the morning.
