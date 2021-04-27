BBC News

Supermoon lights up night sky across the South West

image copyrightDuncan Scobie
image captionA local photographer captured this shot of the supermoon at St Michael's Mount in Cornwall

Skywatchers enjoyed seeing the supermoon light up the sky on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

April's full moon, called the pink moon, was the first supermoon of 2021 due to its closeness to the earth.

At its closest, at 04:13 GMT, it was about 360,000km (224,000 miles) away, making it appear brighter and larger than most full moons.

People across the South West captured the supermoon in the early hours of the morning.

image copyrightRobchidgeyphotography
image captionThe moon shone brightly over Sidmouth
image copyrightJane Greenwood
image captionThe so-called pink supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights
image copyrightCarol
image copyrightMark Carter
image captionMark Carter photographed the full moon over Newquay Airport

