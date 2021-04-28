Large Dartmoor heathland fire spread 200m wide
A large heathland fire about 200m (656ft) wide broke out on Dartmoor on Tuesday.
Fire crews were called to the blaze near Moretonhampstead at about 20:15 BST.
The incident was the latest in a series of countryside fires in Devon and Cornwall, one of which devastated acres of moorland.
Firefighters used beaters, a hose reel jet, fogging units and a wildfire pump to put out the blaze on Tuesday.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the fire was believed to be out shortly before 23:00 BST and some fire crews remained to continue damping down hotspots.
Emergency services from Chagford, Okehampton, Torrington, Bovey Tracey and Danes Castle attended the scene.
