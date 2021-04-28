Attempted murder arrests after man seriously injured in Exeter
Two males have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was found seriously injured, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man had leg and head injuries after an attack in Lancelot Road, Exeter, at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday.
A 17-year-old male from Cranbrook and an 18-year-old male from Exeter were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody.
Police said they were "believed to be known to the victim".
The injured man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
Police said inquiries were continuing and appealed for witnesses or information.
