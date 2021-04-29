Seal wedged between boulders at Gwynver beach rescued
A seal has been rescued after becoming wedged between boulders and entangled in fishing net.
Lands End Coastguard Rescue Team helped charity volunteers free the seal, which had a "horrendous" 4cm deep wound from the fishing wire, on Wednesday.
The seal was minutes away from drowning in the incoming high tide, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said.
Conservationists had been trying to capture the entangled seal to help her for more than two years.