Nest in Devon campervan engine puts getaway on hold
- Published
A woman has delayed her holiday plans after discovering a bird's nest with five eggs in her campervan engine.
Olivia Dunn and her family's campervan was off the road and waiting to be fixed during lockdown when a pied wagtail laid its eggs in it.
She has now decided to leave it for a month to allow the eggs to hatch and the chicks to leave the nest.
She and her family will have to make other arrangements for their getaway, she added.
A mechanic came to fix the van and found the nest in there, she said.
The van will have to remain stationary for "a month at least" for the eggs to hatch and the babies to leave the nest, Ms Dunn, from Horrabridge, Devon, said.
"So basically restrictions or no restrictions, I'm on lockdown."
Ms Dunn said while her partner was landscaping the White Thorn Inn in Shaugh Prior, where he is the landlord, a pied wagtail bird "was hopping along behind the digger".
"So I suspect it's probably something to do with him or her, so that would all make sense," she said.
At the pub there are two goats called Gin and Tonic and there is goat hair in the nest, Ms Dunn told the BBC.
"The goats have played their part as well which is lovely.
"If something good could come out of this it would be really nice to encourage people to check their engines before they go anywhere.
"I'm just lucky that someone spotted it."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.