Post van and car go 'a tad wrong' in Devon crash
A postal worker and a car driver had something go "a tad wrong" in a crash which saw a post van nearly on its side in a lane, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted a picture of the Royal Mail van and a Volkswagen car after the collision in Ideford, Devon.
Officers did not give any more details of the crash near Newton Abbot.
But they did say: "Luckily no-one was injured and the postal worker had finished their rounds."
They said: "It went a tad wrong in Ideford this afternoon," adding it was also a "lesson to slow down in the wet weather and take care on speed."
