Suspected drink-driver drove into Newton Abbot police car park
- Published
A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol mistakenly drove into a police car park where he was arrested by an off-duty officer.
The 20-year-old, from Launceston, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.
Police tweeted the man was driving to "meet a lady" when he ended up in Newton Abbot Police Station's car park.
It was there he took a "wrong turn", stumbling into the off-duty sergeant.
Police confirmed the man was arrested at around 9.20pm BST, on Monday and was in custody.
