Electric scooters for Barnstaple college and tourists
A trial hire scheme for e-scooters has started in Barnstaple.
The 12-month trial aims to ease congestion and help air pollution levels, North Devon Council said.
The authority is running the scheme with Petroc College and scooter firm Voi Technology, to enable students and staff to move around the college sites. A second phase will see tourists using the e-scooters, it said.
It added a range of safety measures had been put in place.
Rental e-scooters can ride on the same road spaces as bikes, including cycle lanes.
The safety measures introduced in Barnstaple include fitted bright lights and reflectors, and an initial speed limit of 12.5mph (20km/h), which is below the 15.5mph (25km/h) speed recommended by the Department for Transport (DfT).
Ken Miles, chief executive of North Devon Council, said: "We are working in close collaboration with Devon and Cornwall Police to help ensure the safety and viability of the trial over the 12-month period.
"We also look forward to starting a second phase of the trial, which will be a pay-as-you-go system for tourists, which we hope to have in place for the holiday season."
Bill Blythe, vice principal at Petroc, said: "We see this as a great opportunity for our students and staff to take part in an innovative trial of a new mode of transport... As a college that is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2035 these sort of initiatives are critical."
In the UK, Voi currently has similar trials in 18 cities and towns, including Southampton, Bournemouth, the council said.