Plymouth care home worker stole from disabled resident
- Published
A care home worker who stole nearly £5,000 from an elderly disabled resident has been jailed for eight months.
Angela Bond was trusted by the vulnerable resident to use his debit card to buy his shopping.
But the 52-year-old grandmother kept most of his money to spend on herself.
She admitted fraud by abuse of position as a care home activities coordinator between July 2017 and August 2018 at Plymouth Crown Court.
Bond's actions left the victim with rising rent arrears to the local council.
Sentencing, Recorder Richard Shepherd said: "It is such an abhorrent offence.
"An elderly disabled gentleman trusted you with his financial affairs. You wanted things, wanted your own money, he had money and you wanted it. This was about greed."
He said she lied and was evasive about what she had done and adding to the victim's rent arrears was "particularly mean and distasteful".
Betrayed
Michael Brown, for the prosecution, said the fraud was only revealed when the victim's bank statement was accidentally opened and the ATM cash withdrawals were noticed,
The victim told the court he felt betrayed by her and left in shock and in serious arrears.
Defence barrister Ali Rafati said Bond, of Cornworthy Close, Plymouth, had no previous convictions and had been ostracised by her family as a result of the fraud.
He said she received a "minimal allowance" from her wages to spend on herself, adding it was a "sad case all round".
She lives on £30 a week from benefits so no order was made for costs or compensation.
