Okehampton: Man held over woman's death is released
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 60-year-old woman in Devon has been released without charge.
The woman's body was discovered by police at a house in Wonnacotts Road, Okehampton, on Saturday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the death is no longer being treated as suspicious.
The criminal investigation is over and inquires are being handed over to the coroners court, the force added.
