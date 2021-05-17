Childcare apprentice accused of abusing children
A childcare apprentice abused nine children at a privately-run nursery in Devon, a court has heard.
Jayden McCarthy, now 18, of Paignton, was 17 when he worked at the nursery in the Torquay area in 2019, Exeter Crown Court was told.
He denies one count of rape and 13 of sexual assault over a 19-day period in July 2019.
The court was told he had been working at the nursery since March 2019 and had received safeguarding training.
The nursery has since closed.
'Not isolated incidents'
Mr McCarthy is alleged to have made a three-year-old girl take part in a sex act with him after taking her to a toilet to change her clothing.
Staff then checked CCTV and saw him touching girls or boys, aged two to four, while playing with them or rubbing in sun cream, the court heard.
Mr Jason Beal, prosecuting, said the first complaint came from the three-year-old girl and all the other charges arose from the study of the CCTV tapes.
Mr Beal said the overall effect of the CCTV was to show a pattern of his touching children under their clothing.
He said: "The prosecution say that, watching them together, you appreciate the nature of what he was doing.
"It is the cumulative effect of his actions being repeated that allows you to see the full picture.
"These are not isolated incidents which have been put together to create a misleading picture. This was repeated behaviour."
Mr McCarthy denied all the allegations in police interviews and said he had never engaged in any inappropriate touching and had no sexual interest in children, the court heard.
He has also denied two counts of raping a child in an unrelated incident four years earlier.
The trial continues.
