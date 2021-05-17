Former Devon County Council leader on trial for sexual and indecent assault
A former county council leader allegedly groped three women in the 1990s and 2000s, a court has heard.
Brian Greenslade, 73, denies two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault at Exeter Crown Court.
The former leader of Devon County Council allegedly assaulted one woman during a reception at County Hall.
Mr Greenslade's alleged victims did not report the assaults for fear they would be "swept under the carpet because of his position", the prosecution said.
The three women all contacted police in 2018 after learning he had received a formal censure from the council over allegations of harassing members of staff.
Mr Greenslade, of Marwood, near Barnstaple, put his hand down his first victim's trousers and tried to kiss her during a site visit for a planning application in the mid 1990s, the court heard.
The second woman who contacted police said he groped her breast during a lunch reception at County Hall in Exeter in the mid 2000s.
Mr Greenslade, who is also a former chairman of the police authority, is also alleged to have groped a third woman at a business in North Devon, which he visited in the mid 1990s as part of his work as an accountant.
'Power and respect'
Prosecutor Jo Martin QC argued his position allowed him to carry out the assaults and the "power and respect he enjoyed" would have made him more confident his victims would not complain.
She said the decision to censure him led the women to come forward with complaints of sexual assault, despite not reporting them at the time.
Ms Martin said: "Why? Perhaps they feared they would not be taken seriously and that their allegations would not be taken seriously, or swept under the carpet because of his position," she added.
The trial continues.