Bickleigh Bridge closed for weeks after lorry crash
- Published
A bridge has been badly damaged in a crash involving a lorry months after work to prevent collisions was carried out.
The A396 at Bickleigh Bridge in Devon has been shut since Tuesday morning following the crash.
The bridge, built in the late 16th Century, straddles the River Exe and sits in the village of Bickleigh on the A396 road from Tiverton to Exeter.
Repairs are expected to take at least three weeks, the council said.
In a statement, Devon County Council confirmed significant damage had been caused to the bridge and the route would remain closed until the scene is assessed.
Cost of repairs
A spokesman for Devon County Council said: "River levels are currently high so a complicated scaffolding access will need to be installed so repairs can be carried out.
"Repair work will start as soon as possible and are expected to take at least three weeks weather permitting.
"During the works pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained throughout."
Replacement protective kerbstones were installed last month which are designed to help larger vehicles make it safely across the bridge.
In the last 15 years it has cost £133,440 to repair the bridge, the Local Democracy Service reports.