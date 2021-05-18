BBC News

Man arrested in Beer murder investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a property in Devon.

Police and paramedics found the man in his 30s at an address in Clapp's Lane, Beer, East Devon, at 00:05 BST on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man from the East Devon area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers were called to the address following a report of a disturbance.

