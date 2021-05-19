Nursery sex abuse accused 'dumbstruck' by allegation
A nursery apprentice was "dumbstruck" when accused of sexually assaulting a child, a court has heard.
Jayden McCarthy, 18, denies one count of rape and 13 of sexual assault in July 2019, when he was 16, at a nursery in the Torbay area of Devon.
A manager at the now-shut nursery told Exeter Crown Court that Mr McCarthy, who was immediately suspended, looked "very shocked" at the allegation.
She also said it was the "worst type of offence" for a nursery to face.
'Huge' accusation
Manager and safeguarding lead Lindsay Nelson said Mr McCarthy, a childcare apprentice, was mistakenly told about the rape allegation by another member of staff before she spoke to him.
She said: "He appeared very shocked at the allegation.
"He seemed dumbstruck is the word I would use. I was concerned for his welfare at that time."
She said it was a "huge" thing to be accused of after he had been taken on following an interview process and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.
No behaviour concerns
She explained the nursery had 22 staff members for a maximum of 52 children and they were "always over-staffed".
Nursery director Pamela Nelson said they "never had any concerns about his performance or behaviour and no safeguarding concerns".
She took a phone call from the mother of the girl Mr McCarthy is accused of raping shortly after she made the allegation.
She said: "You don't expect a phone call like that, nothing prepares you for a phone call like that. It was very surreal".
Mr McCarthy said in police interviews he had never engaged in inappropriate touching and had no sexual interest in children.
He also denies two counts of raping a child in an unrelated incident.
The trial continues.
