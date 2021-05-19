Former Devon County Council boss says sex assault claim is 'nonsense'
- Published
A former leader of Devon County Council has denied sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents, describing one claim as "absolutely nonsense".
Brian Greenslade, 72, is on trial at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault during the 1990s and 2000s.
He told the court he had never touched any of the women inappropriately and he could not recall the alleged incidents.
He also said he thought one woman was "put up" to make a complaint.
Incident 'never mentioned'
Mr Greenslade told the jury he had ended a 36-year career in local government when he chose not to stand for re-election to Devon County Council last month, which he led from 1993 to 2003.
The complainants told the court they were shocked by him touching them.
One said Mr Greenslade put his hand down her trousers at a site visit in Cullompton in 1995.
The second woman said she was assaulted while she was using a photocopier at a business in Barnstaple.
The third woman said Mr Greenslade groped her at an official reception at County Hall in Exeter in 2005.
Mr Greenslade said he was shocked to be arrested and had been married for 46 years.
He said he could not remember the site visit the first woman described.
He also said he met her through political work afterwards and she never mentioned any incident.
Mr Greenslade said he could not recall being alone with the second complainant.
He also said he could not recall meeting the third complainant at the reception but said he would not have put his hand on her.
He said: "The suggestion is absolutely nonsense. It was an event with 100 people ... I think she was put up to make the complaint."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send any story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.