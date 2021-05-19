Spitfire pilot's Battle of Britain medals sold for £110k
Medals awarded to a Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot have sold for £110,000.
Group Captain Brian Kingcome's seven commendations, which included the Distinguished Service Order (DSO), were auctioned on Wednesday.
He flew out of Biggin Hill in Kent during World War Two, later settling Devon where he died aged 76 in 1994.
The DSO citation for the "traditionally modest" pilot said he "destroyed a total of 11 enemy aircraft, probably destroyed five and damaged 13".
Described as "traditionally modest" in his DSO citation, he was one of the youngest Group Captains in the RAF during the war.
Aged 23 he was shot down and injured in 1940 during the Battle of Britain. Group Captain Kingcome returned to service with the Royal Air Force's 92 Squadron until 1942, when he was appointed commander of 72 Squadron.
He also provided aerial support for the 1943 invasion of Sicily and through the campaign in Italy.
The medals' guide price at auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb was between £30,000 and £40,000, but the collection eventually went for around three times that to a collector.
Following the sale, Christopher Mellor-Hill from Dix Noonan Webb, said the "outstanding price" reflected Group Captain Kingcome's "status as was one of the exceptional Battle of Britain heroes".
"He epitomised the Battle of Britain image of the daring, adrenalin-driven young men who became 'one of the few' in defending our country," he added.
