Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Beer has been released
A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man has been released without charge.
A man in his 30s was found dead at an address in Clapp's Lane, Beer in Devon on Tuesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said that following an "extensive investigation" the death is "no longer being treated as suspicious".
The criminal investigation has ended and the inquiry handed to the coroner.
