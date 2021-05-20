BBC News

Jury shown CCTV footage in child sex abuse trial

image captionExeter Crown Court heard police had examined footage covering a five-week period

A childcare apprentice was filmed on CCTV touching children on 13 different occasions, a jury has been told.

Jayden McCarthy, 18, denies one count of rape and 13 of sexual assault in July 2019, when he was 16, at a nursery in the Torbay area of Devon.

Exeter Crown Court was played footage which the prosecution said showed him carrying out a series of sexual assaults on children.

The prosecution said some of the children were repeatedly assaulted.

The jury has heard an investigation started in July 2019 after a girl told her mother she had been sexually assaulted by Mr McCarthy.

She said the alleged act took place in a toilet area which was not covered by CCTV and which was not visible to other staff.

Mr Jason Beal, prosecuting, said there were 11 cameras which operated for 12 and-a-half hours a day.

Police had examined all footage covering a five-week period.

Mr McCarthy also denies two counts of raping a child in an unrelated incident.

The trial continues.

