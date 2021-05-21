Dartmoor tor and land sold for £150k at auction
More than 120 acres of Dartmoor including a tor - a dramatic granite outcrop - has been sold for £150,000.
Sheeps Tor and surrounding land, six miles (10km) north of Plymouth, had a guide price for £145,000.
The new owner will not be able to make any changes to the land which is for public access under the Dartmoor Commons Act.
The national park has over 160 tors and Sheeps Tor was last sold in 2004.
The land is grazed by livestock and offers some climbing.
The purchase also includes the Yellowmead stone circles. - thought to be thousands of years old.
Ross Willmington, of auctioneers Symonds and Sampson, previously said: "You cannot stop other people going on it."
He said a new owner might be interested in the land "because it is iconic and a piece of Dartmoor".
"If you climb to the top you would appreciate why you would want to own it," he said.
Mr Willmington said any new owner would not be able develop the land.
He said: "You are a custodian of it, it's about looking after it for the next generation."
