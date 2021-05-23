Man arrested over fatal Torquay house fire
A man has been arrested after a fatal house fire overnight, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called out to the blaze on Ellacombe Road in Torquay at about 23:10 BST on Saturday.
The victim, in his 30s, was found dead inside the property after the fire had been extinguished, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A man in his 50s, from Torquay, has been arrested and remains in police custody.
The cause of death is being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing, officers said.
A cordon has been set up around the house.
The dead man's next of kin have been informed. Formal identification is yet to be completed.
