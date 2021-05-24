New multimillion-pound Devon road scheme announced
Funding of more than £38m towards a major new road scheme has been announced by the government.
The project in Devon will see an overhaul of the A382 as well as various new routes for cycling and walking.
The total cost of the scheme comes to £44.85m, with Devon County Council providing the remaining £6.7m.
Work on the scheme is due to start in 2024 and is expected to be completed by early 2026.
The Department for Transport said the "vital new road scheme" would improve journey times, provide new cycling and walking routes and support the construction of thousands of homes in the Newton Abbot area.
'Unlock development'
Transport Minister Baroness Vere said the investment "will totally change the transport landscape in this part of Devon".
Councillor John Hart, the leader of Devon County Council, said: "This is the final stage of a major investment programme for the A382 corridor which is the culmination of several years of investment by the council.
"It is very important for Newton Abbot's economy and will unlock the development of new homes and jobs, resulting in reduced journey times, improved safety and ease congestion.
"It will also provide safe, high quality cycling and pedestrian routes, giving those wishing to make short journeys realistic alternative transport options."
The A382 improvement plans
The project will see the A382 widened between Trago roundabout and Forches Cross, boosting capacity on the road to ease congestion and allow more motorists to access the Newton Abbot area.
A new dual carriageway between Drumbridges and Trago roundabout will also be built.
The Department for Transport said: "Pedestrians and cyclists will enjoy better journeys, with plans for a shared pedestrian and cycle path along the length of the road, along with a bridge to allow them to safely cross.
"A shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists will be constructed along Exeter Road, along with plans to widen the road to ease congestion.
"The green light has also been given to construct the planned Jetty Marsh II connection as part of the scheme, which will provide a new road between Whitehill Cross and West Golds way, with a shared-use path adjacent to the route, reducing traffic on Exeter Road and providing better links to the A38."
