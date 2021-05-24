Devon ex-council leader Brian Greenslade guilty of sex assaults
- Published
A former council leader has been found guilty of sexually assaulting three women.
At Exeter Crown Court, former Devon County Council boss Brian Greenslade, 72, had denied two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault in the 1990s and 2000s.
He said the incidents may have arisen from misunderstandings or accidental contact rather than deliberate actions.
However, a jury found him guilty after deliberating for less than two hours.
Greenslade, of Longpiece, Marwood, near Barnstaple, who was also a member of the Devon and Cornwall Police Authority, said none of the separate incidents happened.
He dismissed one allegation as "absolutely nonsense".
However, jurors believed the victims' testimonies of two assaults while he was on council business and one while he was working as an accountant.
One told how he thrust his hand down her trousers as they left a site visit for a planning application in Mid Devon in the 1990s.
Another said he brushed his hand over her breast while they were both working at an office around the same time.
The last said Greenslade touched her breast after putting his arm around her at County Hall in Exeter between 2005 and 2006.
The women all said they did not report the assaults at the time because of his positions of power and influence as a council leader and police authority chairman.
Greenslade said he had no recollection of the alleged encounters but was sure they had never happened. He claimed his diaries showed he had not been at a site meeting.
But prosecutors told the court the women had no reason to lie about what happened to them.
He is due to be sentenced later.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send any story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.