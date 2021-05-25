Devon and Cornwall officer to tackle dog theft rise
A police force has appointed a specialist officer to fight a rising number of dog thefts.
Ch Insp Rob Curtis has been assigned as "lead officer" to help tackle the crime in Devon and Cornwall.
It follows a 28% rise in dog theft cases in the counties between 2019 and 2020, said police.
The emotional impact on victims and their families and the fear it created in communities "cannot be overestimated", said the force.
Devon and Cornwall Police said 77 dogs were stolen in 2020/21.
A six-month-old labradoodle called Waffle was stolen at knifepoint in St Austell, Cornwall in December 2019.
In another incident, student Allie Knight, 22, was attacked near Mutley Plain, Plymouth, as she walked her pug Paddy in January.
Nationally, dog theft cases increased by 170% between 2019 and 2020, according to police.
Demand for the furry friends surged in the pandemic, leading to inflated prices.
Ch Insp Curtis said behind each theft there was "major distress to the owners".
He said although dog theft was very rare, the force urged all owners to:
- Visit their vet and have their pet microchipped
- Make sure gardens are secure and try not to leave dogs outside unattended
- Be mindful of bogus callers or displaying signs like "my poodle lives here"
- Ideally install security lighting and CCTV
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "Losing a beloved animal to thieves is truly devastating."