Driver, 86, admits seriously injuring pedestrian
- Published
An 86-year-old pensioner has been banned from driving after she admitted causing a crash which left a pedestrian with serious head injuries.
Evelyn Cass failed to see Christopher Park when her car hit him on the A386 at Sandy Park, near Okehampton, in April 2019, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Mr Park suffered a fractured skull and had to learn to walk and talk again.
Cass, of Broadpark, Okehampton, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned sentencing until 11 June and imposed an interim driving disqualification which will be made permanent when she is sentenced.
Mr Park suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain in the accident and had to be treated in a neuro rehabilitation centre.
A more serious charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was dropped after Cass pleaded not guilty.
Mr James Ward, prosecuting, said it had been decided that her plea to the lesser charge would be accepted.
He said: "It is clear that she did not see the pedestrian and that is why her car hit him."
Mr Ian Graham, defending, said Cass has given up her licence and has no intention of driving again.
He said that in her words, the accident had happened "due to a momentary incident of distraction".