BBC News

Triple-amputee Mark Ormrod completes 1km charity swim

Published
image captionMark Ormrod said he could not have done it without his team behind him

A triple-amputee former Royal Marine has raised more than £400,000 in a charity 1km (0.62 mile) sea swim.

Mark Ormrod lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while out on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.

The army veteran from Plymouth swam from Drake's Island to Firestone Bay on Friday morning for the Reorg charity.

"All in all, it couldn't have gone any better I don't think", Mr Ormrod told the BBC.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

"I think once you get in a rhythm and just tell yourself to relax you're alright", said Mr Ormrod.

He said the spectators lining the sea wall in Plymouth "really helped actually towards the end".

"I got hit in the face with a jellyfish at one point which freaked me out because I'm not used to it", he added.

image captionThe triple-amputee swam from Drake's Island to Firestone Bay

The money will go to Reorg, a charity that helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma by teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

The charity's founder Sam Sheriff MBE said: "I just can't explain how proud I am of this man."

The money will make "a huge difference" and "ultimately it's going to change lives", he said.

image captionMr Ormrod's family were there to cheer him on

Local MP Johnny Mercer described the achievement as "amazing" and said he was in "awe" of Mr Ormrod.

In March, Mr Ormrod raised more than £150,000 for charity in a 5km (3.1 mile) run.

And the former Royal Marine said he was already lining up his next challenge, possibly a bike ride from North Devon, across Dartmoor and back to Plymouth.

image copyrightMark Ormrod
image captionMark Ormrod is a former Royal Marine who fought in Afghanistan

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.