Torquay house fire: Police make four further arrests
- Published
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a house fire in which a 37-year-old man died.
Two men in their 30s, a man in his 20s and woman in her 40s, all from Torquay, were arrested police said.
The death, at a house on Ellacombe Road, Torquay late on 22 May, was being treated as unexplained, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
All four suspects have been released on bail, along with another Torquay man in his 50s who was arrested earlier.
Police said they were treating the cause of the fire as unexplained as investigations continue.
A cordon remains in place at the scene and police have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.