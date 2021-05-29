BBC News

Paignton woman seriously injured in stabbing attack

image captionThe woman remains in a serious condition in hospital, said police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured with stab wounds.

Police said they found the woman aged in her 40s at an address in Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon at about 01:00 BST on Friday.

The Devon and Cornwall force said a 47-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody.

The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital, said police.

Officers have appealed for witnesses.

