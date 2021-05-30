BBC News

Okehampton carriageway blocked by boat in crash

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionPictures from the scene showed wreckage from the boat and trailer thrown across the central barrier

Long traffic tailbacks were created on a main road into Devon when a car towing a boat crashed.

One lane of the westbound carriageway of the A30 near Okehampton was closed for three-and-a-half hours until about 14:30 BST said Highways England.

Pictures from the scene showed wreckage from the boat and trailer thrown across the central barrier amid reports by BBC Travel of "heavy traffic" as a result.

There were no reports by emergency services of injuries.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.