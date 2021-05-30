Okehampton carriageway blocked by boat in crash
Long traffic tailbacks were created on a main road into Devon when a car towing a boat crashed.
One lane of the westbound carriageway of the A30 near Okehampton was closed for three-and-a-half hours until about 14:30 BST said Highways England.
Pictures from the scene showed wreckage from the boat and trailer thrown across the central barrier amid reports by BBC Travel of "heavy traffic" as a result.
There were no reports by emergency services of injuries.
