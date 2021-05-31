Huccaby Tor fire: Dartmoor camper van blaze spreads to gorse
- Published
A blaze which started in a camper van on moorland in Devon spread to nearby gorse and was "escalated quickly" by high winds, firefighters have said.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze, at Huccaby Tor, near Dartmeet, on Dartmoor, was reported at about 14:55 BST.
It added that the fire had a front of about half-a-mile (0.8km) and five crews initially called to the scene were to be joined by another seven.
A water bowser has also been called.
Billowing smoke was reported to have been seen by witnesses several miles away.
The fire service said: "The fire initially started in a camper van and, due to winds, then spread to the gorse land nearby.
"On arrival, crews confirmed one camper van well alight, which had spread to the gorse."